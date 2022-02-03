Mueller, Daniel M., 50, of St. Louis, died unexpectedly at 7:15 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard St., St. Louis, with Rev. Dr. Joshua Hatcher and Rev. Steve Albers officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the church. A funeral service will then be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, with Rev. Mike Burdick officiating, with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Altamont.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Bell Choir, American Heart Association, E.I.U. Foundation or the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Daniel Mark Mueller was born on Friday, Sept. 17, 1971, in Effingham, Illinois, to Earl T. and Doris (Stuemke) Mueller. He was a fourth grade teacher at Tillman Elementary School in Kirkwood, Missouri. Dan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was active as a deacon and a member of the bell choir.
