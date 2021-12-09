Gravens, Daniel Lee. Dan was born on Feb. 6, 1937, to Georgia and Charles Gravens in Latonia, Kentucky. He attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Thomas More University in 1960. He earned a master’s degree in biology in 1969 from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in marketing from Webster University in 1982. He worked as a microbiologist at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Barnes Hospital Department of Surgery, and Vestal Laboratories in St. Louis. In 1978, he transitioned to the marketing department as a product manager and later director of marketing at Vestal, and for the subsequent companies that acquired Vestal, including Merck and Bristol-Myers-Squibb.
In 1960, he met the love of his life, Carol Klosterkemper, and they were married in Cincinnati in June, 1962. They moved shortly after to St. Louis and raised three children: Christopher; Laura; and David. In July, 1999, Dan was overjoyed to become a grandfather to twins Clara and Anna Mueller.
In his retirement Dan became a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, and was a longtime volunteer at the Missouri Botanical Garden and the Missouri History Museum. He was past president of the Orchid Society and a founding member and officer of the Gateway Koi and Pond Club. He was very proud of his koi pond with crystal clear water and prizewinning koi. He was an avid long distance cyclist, hiker, sailboating enthusiast, piano player and British car enthusiast. He loved history, the theater and the symphony. The gardens in the Gravens’ yard were featured in several publications, as well as being on numerous garden tours.
Dan was diagnosed with mesothelioma in September, 2021, and left this world at home on Dec. 1, 2021, in the presence of Carol and his three children. He will be remembered for his quiet kindness and intelligence, his love of mentoring young people, and his special way with children. Everyone was his friend. He had a dry wit and a willingness to try anything new.
Memorials to the Missouri Botanical Garden are appreciated. A memorial service will be held in February, 2022.