Sullivan, Daniel L. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Mary Patricia; loving father of Kevin (Malinda), Sean (Steve), Dennis (Jane, deceased), Bryan, deceased (Susan), and Brendan (Karen). He had 10 grandchildren: Cara Anne, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Brendan Craig, Ryan, Olivia, Clare, Allison and Margeaux; and three great grandchildren: Alex, Ellie and Theo.
He was a graduate of USNA in 1956, and Retired Capt. USMC. Dan was born in Providence, Rhode Island, as were his siblings, Joe (deceased), Frank and Patricia.
Visitation Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 Argonne, Kirkwood MO. 63122.