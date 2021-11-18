Karpen, Daniel James, Feb. 17, 1997 – Nov. 14, 2021.
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, Daniel Karpen. He was unexpectedly taken from us the morning of Sunday, Nov. 14. Daniel was born Feb. 17, 1997, to parents Dedra (nee Merli) and Patrick J. Karpen.
The oldest of seven, Daniel was brother to Sarah, Laura, Anna, Vivian, Caroline and Patrick Karpen. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, James and Patricia Van Camp; great-grandfather Paul Merli; great-aunt Rita Kane; and his grandfather, Roderic Karpen. He leaves behind his grandparents, John and Laurie Merli and Mary Therese Karpen; and great-grandmother Betty Merli. He leaves many loving aunts and uncles, Nancy (Karpen) Beyer, Matthew Karpen, Megan (Merli) and Farrell Browne, John Merli, and Rob and Erin (Rubinelli) Merli; and all his cousins: Lydia, Ryan and Madeline Kraus, Erin, Eric and Emmet Mueller, Alec and Felix Beyer, Farrell, Brendan and Silas Browne, Robby, Olivia and Johnny and Sofia Merli. He will be deeply missed by all his extended family and many friends.
Daniel attended first through eighth grade at Mary Queen of Peace Grade School in Webster Groves. He graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2015. He attended Meramec Community College and the University of Missouri-Columbia. He recently graduated from the Claim Academy Full Stack JavaScript Development Bootcamp in the spring of 2021.
He loved his family and friends, lit up a room with his smile and personality, and loved to laugh and make others laugh. He argued expertly, invested in cryptocurrency, liked a good conspiracy, and lived to prove he was going to “make it” without working too hard! He was extremely creative, a deep thinker, and dabbled in making music and videos with friends. He was a dedicated and faithful friend. His smile and the way he entered a room will be sorely missed. He is deeply loved, and has left a hole in our hearts. We love you, Daniel.
Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.