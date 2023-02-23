Stevens, Daniel B., was fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in McAllen, Texas, at the age of 68.
Dan is survived by his wife, Margaret (Maugie) (nee Logger); daughter, Dr. Anne Mitchell (Christopher); sister, Rosanne Stevens Horan (Ron Kline); and cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the beloved son of the late John A. and Moir (nee Brown) Stevens.
Dan attended Ladue High School and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While in the U.S. Navy, Dan served two tours of duty in the South China Sea on the U.S.S. Enterprise toward the end of U.S. involvement in Vietnam. He was in the South China Sea the day Saigon fell. Due to his service, Dan was exposed to Agent Orange and was considered a blue water Navy person.
Besides his family and friends, Dan’s great love in life was music. He played a number of instruments. His legacy is his renovation of the Ozark Theatre in Webster Groves Missouri. He performed with the Johnnie Kaye and Ron Scott Orchestras in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. He became a winter Texan for health reasons and was able to run the Tiny Hill Orchestra for many seasons. He made a number friends along the way and will be missed by many. He was a kind and generous man.
Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on April 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A memorial service is planned for later in the year.