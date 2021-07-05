The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on June 22 approved the immediate removal of a dangerous pin oak tree at the Dan Lowery Shrewsbury City Center, with plans to trim back three other such trees that could pose a threat to residents.
The removal of the pin oak tree at the city center will cost about $2,800. Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said the cost was a “small price to pay to prevent a tree from falling on somebody.”
Beth Parker, horticulturist for the city, told the board that there are four large trees in front of the building at 5200 Shrewsbury Ave. that require attention.
“The pin oak is the worst of the oaks, and it’s common for those trees to rot for no apparent reason,” Parker said.
She said one tree, next to the gym, recently dropped a large branch over a walkway.
“If someone had been there, they’d have been hurt. We don’t want to wait on taking that tree out,” she said.
The cost of trimming the other trees is not to exceed more than $5,900.
“On the other three trees, there is a lot of unnecessary overgrowth near the edge of many of the limbs, and we need to thin them out to lighten the balance of the tree crown,” Parker said.