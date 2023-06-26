Hundreds of music lovers came out Saturday night for the annual Summer Night Street Dance in Old Webster on June 17. Attendees danced to the tunes of Baker Symes and Margo Petracek, with a tribute to James Taylor and Carole King. Headlining at 7 p.m. was the returning favorite, Ticket to the Beatles. The street dance was held on North Gore Avenue. | photos by Ursula Ruhl

A large crowd packs North Gore Avenue in Old Webster for the annual Summer Night Street Dance. The band, Ticket to the Beatles, took to the stage at 7 p.m. The street dance is presented by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District.
River Stallman, 8 months old, with a cool hat and showing off his Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band T-shirt.
A perennial favorite to the street dance, Ticket to the Beatles performs on Saturday night, June 17, on North Gore Avenue.
From left, Emma Barks, Jude Estlund and Jude’s mom, Amy Estlund, are “dancing in the streets.”
These youngsters danced the night away, enjoying Saturday evening’s great weather. 
Caitlyn Lauver, 14, dances to the music with a light-up hula hoop.