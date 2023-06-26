A large crowd packs North Gore Avenue in Old Webster for the annual Summer Night Street Dance. The band, Ticket to the Beatles, took to the stage at 7 p.m. The street dance is presented by the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District.
Hundreds of music lovers came out Saturday night for the annual Summer Night Street Dance in Old Webster on June 17. Attendees danced to the tunes of Baker Symes and Margo Petracek, with a tribute to James Taylor and Carole King. Headlining at 7 p.m. was the returning favorite, Ticket to the Beatles.The street dance was held on North Gore Avenue. | photos by Ursula Ruhl