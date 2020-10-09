Following the death of civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, Dance the Vote and Webster University have partnered to offer the “Make Good Trouble: Why John Lewis Inspires Me to Vote” multimedia collegiate competition.
The competition is a non-partisan voting initiative to encourage voter registration and participation in the November 2020 election. Entries will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 12.
To honor Lewis’ impact and influence among college students, Webster University and Dance the Vote has invited all college students in the United States to post multi-media, images, videos, music, dance, painting, sculpture, poetry, or other artistic expressions inspired by John Lewis’ legacy. Each of four finalists will receive a cash prize from Dance the Vote St. Louis.
Students are asked to post their media on Instagram on the topic “Why John Lewis Inspires Me to Vote.” Media can be created in and/or posted to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, but must be shared on Instagram to be eligible.
The contest is open to any currently enrolled student at a college or university in the U.S. Submissions should be no longer than 60-seconds in length. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3v4b995.