The Dance Center of Kirkwood presents a holiday classic at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27. “The Nutcracker Ballet” will be performed at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. both days. Purchase tickets at dancecenterkirkwood.com or call 314-821-6663 for more information.