Jones, Dana L., 66, of St. Louis, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.
Dana was born on Oct. 31, 1954, to Daniel and Gloria Huerter in Bossier City, Louisiana. Dana graduated from Bellevue (Nebraska) High School in 1972 and continued on to receive a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bellevue University.
She retired from Northern Natural Gas in 2005 after 25 years of service. She started a second career as a teacher’s aide with Westside Community Schools in Omaha, Nebraska, and Mary Queen of Peace School in Webster Groves, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Huerter, and sister, Cheryl Rush.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Bruce Davenport and Stephanie Jones-Monson; daughter-in-law Catherine Davenport; son-in-law Cale Monson; adoring grandchildren Ellie Davenport, Grace Davenport, James Davenport, Maxwell Monson, Samantha Monson, Gavin Monson and Alex Monson; father Daniel Huerter; brother Paul Huerter; sisters-in-law Debra Veldhuis and Denise Van Horn; brother-in-law Mike Van Horn; nieces Breanna Rush, Natalee Rush, Courtney Veldhuis, Meghan Kifer, and Michelle Senior; and nephews Anthony Rice, Thomas Rush, and Todd Van Horn.
Memorial Service: Friday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m., at Bellevue (Nebraska) Memorial Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to bellevuefuneralchapel.com and click the link on the Jones obituary.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society. Please denote “Lung Cancer Research” on the check.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.