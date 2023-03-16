Arrow, Dan, longtime resident of Kirkwood, died March 1, 2023.
He was the son of the late Daniel L. and Jayne Arrow; dear older brother of Mike Arrow, Kevin (Cindy) Arrow, and Gail Crain; uncle to Samantha Arrow, Nicole (Hector) Corona, Christopher (Amanda) Arrow, Kaitlyn Arrow, and Jessica Crain; and a friend to many.
Dan was a member of the VW club, collected motorcycles, and loved Cardinal baseball, the Grateful Dead, his cats, a good ghost story, float trips, his cabin in the woods, and good barbecue. We will miss his stories and sense of humor.