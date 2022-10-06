Frost, Dale J., passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Frost (nee Ragen) for 63 years; loving father of Jim (Sandy), John (Nim), Julie, and the late Jeffrey Frost and father-in-law of Molly Frost; cherished grandfather of Berkley Minton, Hayley Freeman, John, Brian, and Daniel Lee, Matthew Frost, Allison Karr, and Ragen, Kaitleya, Collen, and Kacie Frost; dear brother of Jeanette Metz and Mary Ann Backman; dear uncle, cousin, and friend of many.
Dale was the owner and President of Frost Electric Supply. He began his full-time career in 1959, working with his father, Cyrus “Jack” Frost. Under his leadership, Frost Supply grew, adding locations in Columbia, Missouri, and Collinsville and Lebanon, Illinois. He worked with all three of his sons throughout his career. Dale retired in 2005 and moved his residence to Florida.
In retirement, Dale had two hobbies: golfing and collecting and sharing good wine with friends and family. He started several wine clubs and enjoyed planning wine dinners for his friends.
Funeral Tuesday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave., 63122. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. The family requests contributions to support brain cancer research be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105; or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Dale Frost and to support brain cancer research by writing a memo on your check or in the “other designation” option in the online gift form. Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.