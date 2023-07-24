Named after a beloved character from a French play, the first thing you’ll notice after walking in to Cyrano’s Cafe is the statue of its namesake in the lobby. The next thing is the warm, cozy atmosphere, delicious food and specialty sweet treats.
The original Cyrano’s was a dessert oriented restaurant at Clayton and Demun avenues in the 1960s. After a fire shut down the original, a new location was opened in the 80s at Clayton and Big Bend.
Charles Downs III and his wife, Carolyn Downs, were involved in the second location, and after it closed in 1996, they purchased the full rights to the restaurant.
Carolyn Downs, a pastry chef, had always dreamed of owning her own dessert restaurant. The Downses opened Cyrano’s Cafe in its current location, 603 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, in October 2003. The restaurant still maintains some menu items from the original location, such as the Cleopatra — an ice cream sundae with bananas, strawberries and rum sauce — and the famous roast beef sandwiches.
Chip and Justin Downs, the sons of Charles and Carolyn Downs, trained as pastry chefs under their mother while working at Cyrano’s. In 2012, after Carolyn and Charles went on to open Sugarfire BBQ, they passed on Cyrano’s to their sons and Chip’s wife, Melissa.
“Cyrano’s has become much more of a neighborhood and family-friendly restaurant,” said Melissa Downs. “We’ve expanded our lunch and dinner menu significantly, although we still specialize in desserts. And about 10 years ago, we added a private event room that can accommodate groups of up to 50 guests.”
Melissa Downs has a history with the restaurant as well. She helped open the restaurant as a bartender and became general manager in 2006. She and Chip met while working at Cyrano’s and have been together since 2005. Over the years, they have brought in more family to help run the place. Melissa’s sister, Kelsey Smith, currently serves as the Events Manager and Justin’s fiancee, Alice Watkins, is the Assistant Manager.
The Downs recently purchased a home in Webster Groves and are excited for their daughter to start kindergarten at Bristol Elementary in the fall.
Between its private room and its desserts, Cyrano’s Cafe is a popular place for all kinds of celebrations.
“These special events are very memorable for a lot of people and the fact that we get to be a part of that memory and kind of help create that special time for them is just really an amazing feeling,” said Melissa Downs. “Even with something as simple as a family or a couple in for a quick weeknight meal, it is just nice to be able to provide an atmosphere that brings people together and allows them to relax and connect with each other.”
Melissa Downs attributes much of Cyrano’s success to the amazing staff, including many who have been with the restaurant for five to 10 years.
“They’ve build a great rapport with a lot of our guests and they work hard to maintain those connections,” said Melissa Downs. “I think that’s something you can’t get at every restaurant.”
603 E. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-963-3232 • cyranos.com