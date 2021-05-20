Randall, Cynthia Ann Larkin, died peacefully in her home on May 10, surrounded by her loving family and the caring hands of hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard Randall Sr., and her sister, Mary Knight. Cynthia was the beloved mother of seven children: Kathy Randall Kowieski; Rick (Susie) Randall; Gary (Kathy) Randall; Tim (Kat) Randall; Mark (Diana) Randall; Rob Randall; and Becky (Bob) Randall Miller. She enjoyed rich relationships with her 20 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who thought the world of her.
Cynthia enhanced every interaction with her quick wit, fun-loving spirit, unconditional acceptance, and insatiable curiosity. She was a lifelong learner who deeply desired to understand and grow with the changing world around her. She had the most amazing ability to make everyone feel like the brightest star in the universe, with love and gratitude pouring out of every part of her being. Her gentle, warm, generous and welcoming heart made people feel at home and cared for in her presence. Her joys included family, friends, music, dancing, poetry, sing-a-longs, tennis, hugs, sunshine,
Lake Michigan, kindness to strangers, NPR, laughter, jokes, good story telling, and sending hand written letters. She served as a volunteer for hospice and Meals on Wheels for many years. In her final act of selflessness, she donated her body to Washington University Medical School. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony this summer.
In lieu of flowers, we humbly request that donations be made to a fund set up in her honor to feed unhoused community members of St. Louis. Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/f/CynthiaRandall.