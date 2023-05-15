I must disagree with the writer who says there aren’t many trucks using Big Bend as a cut-through to I-270. During rush hour, both morning and evening, I’m astonished at the number of trucks that roar past my house just west of the golf course. Semi trucks (18-wheelers) make up a large percentage of the traffic between East Glenwood Lane and Valley Park. This is a particularly residential stretch of the road and the trucks make getting out of driveways hazardous, as well as making it dangerous for children.
Large trucks should not be allowed to use this as a cut-through to I-270. In addition to improving safety, a truck ban would also solve the traffic problem on Big Bend.
Dallas Meneely
Kirkwood