Eighth graders in the Kirkwood School District will learn about gender expression and identity as part of a new proposed health curriculum.
The district’s board of education learned of the new curriculum for K-12 students at its work session on Monday, Aug. 8. Liz Grana, director of instruction and professional learning, gave the presentation, which is part of a series of curriculum updates in various subjects. The health program was developed with the help of teachers from each elementary building, both middle schools and the high school, as well as the Special School District.
Grana said the eighth grade and high school health curricula have been updated to more closely align with the district’s strategic goals and the Department of Secondary Education’s Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Education.
Eighth graders will learn “there are a variety of gender expressions and identities, and all deserve to be shown respect,” according to Grana.
Students will also learn “how society may reinforce ways in which each gender should act and behave, to which a person may not always conform,” Grana added. Students will also be taught the social-emotional challenges faced by LGBTQ youths.
High school students will learn “a positive self-image of one’s sexuality is important in the development of all dimensions of health,” Grana explained.
Students in eighth grade and in high school will also be asked to evaluate the consequences of sending or posting sexually explicit pictures or messages on social media or via phone.
Grana said the lessons on gender identity and expression and sexual orientation will be taught during only one lesson in eighth grade and one lesson in high school, and consist of medically factual and accurate information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, the CDC and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
She added the district must notify parents of the content of any sexuality instruction and the right to remove their student from instruction during those lessons. Pending board approval, the district will publish the basic contents of the human sexuality unit on its website.
Curricula have been reviewed and discussed by the Curriculum Review Committee, which is composed of students, teachers, parents, administrators and community members.
Grana said the committee may continue to review and submit questions until Friday, Aug. 19. The presented health curriculum is expected to be brought forward for a vote at the next regularly scheduled board of education meeting on Aug. 22.