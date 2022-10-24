This letter is in response to the belief that requiring a photo ID will make voting more difficult for older voters.
One can get a form from the Board of Elections. Once this disability form is filed, it allows for ballots to be sent to the voter for each election. You will not have to request an absentee ballot for each election. The ballot does not need to be notarized.
There is also curbside voting available. One just sends their ID into the polling place. The ballot will be brought to you in your car, where you can then cast your votes.
Sharon King
Maryland Heights