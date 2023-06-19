Two Catholic parishes in Shrewsbury will merge as the Archdiocese of St. Louis undergoes its largest-ever restructuring.
Curé of Ars Church on Laclede Station Road is one of dozens of parishes being closed or merged in a sweeping initiative dubbed “All Things New” under the direction of Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski.
By his decree issued on May 28, St. Michael the Archangel parish, located on Sutherland Avenue, is directed to serve all Catholics in the former Curé of Ars parish. The merger takes effect on Aug. 1.
Rev. James Byrnes of Curé of Ars is taking the opportunity of the merger to retire. Rev. Donald Henke of St. Michael the Archangel is being reassigned full-time to Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, which is also in Shrewsbury. Leadership of the expanded St. Michael’s parish will pass to Rev. Charles Ferrara.
The wider “All Things New” plan shrinks the number of parishes in the St. Louis diocese from 178 to 135. Some 34 parishes are closing, 15 parishes are being merged with others, 155 priests are being reassigned and a mission is being closed.
The ultimate fate of the properties affected by the “All Things New” plan is undecided at this time, according to the archdiocese.
“Please join me in praying for those among the faithful of the Archdiocese who will also be hearing challenging news regarding their parish,” Archbishop Rozanski said in his letter to the Curé of Ars parish announcing the merger with St. Michael the Archangel.
Curé of Ars parish was established in 1966 by Joseph Cardinal Ritter, and the church itself was completed in time for Christmas Mass at midnight in 1968. The church is notable among Catholics as the home of a crucifix from the former Saint Aloysius Gonzaga Church in South St. Louis. The crucifix is made of wood carved in southern Germany in the late 1800s, and the ends of the cross contain relics of three early Christian martyrs.