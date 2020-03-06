Motorists traveling along the Webster Groves stretch of West Kirkham Avenue have no doubt noticed a most peculiar home located on the north side of the street.
The contemporary two-story is a grayish, cube-shaped structure with a roof top deck and balcony. Contrasting the gray siding is a white-and-brown colored connecting garage. The front door is lime green. The house is raised two feet off the ground on concrete pillars, protecting it from the area’s regular flood waters.
“Custom designed contemporary home with elegance and style we like to call “Hotel Chic!” is the description provided by Coldwell Banker Premier Group. Premier is currently showing the futuristic 1,508-square-foot home. The asking price is $380,000.
Civil engineer Ed Cezar designed the home and served as general contractor during its construction. Cezar spared no expense on his dream home, filling the three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath structure with the best in modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and innovative technologies to control heating and cooling, the electric water heater, a security system and the garage door.
Hardwood floors were installed throughout the house, even on the stairways. There is designer lighting throughout the house, with floor-to-ceiling windows helping to filter in natural light onto the open floor plan.
But life does not always go as planned. Cezar moved into his new home in July 2019, but soon afterward he was called to Atlanta to take on a long-term job. Reluctantly, he put his home on the market and headed south.
“It would have been a nice house to live in had I been given an opportunity to stay in St. Louis. The magnolia trees will look nice when they begin to bloom at the appropriate times,” Cezar said.
“Always Fascinated By Webster Groves”
Eddie Cezar bought a vacant lot at 251 W. Kirkham Ave. in 2004. Setback limits, however, did not allow ample space for construction of a home. Cezar approached the city of Webster Groves and was granted a variance to the rear of the property, allowing him a large enough footprint in which to build.
“Growing up in Chicago, I had always been intrigued by modern design. In Chicago there is a lot of contemporary design mixed in with traditional, so I have a fondness for that type of architecture,” Cezar said.
At the time he bought the vacant lot, Cezar was not living in Webster Groves, but he said he had “always been fascinated” by the city. It would be a good place to build a house.
But Cezar would have to wait several years before building his home. In 2006 he had to leave the St. Louis area and travel nationwide for his job. He sold the property in 2011. The new owners were grandfathered in on Cezar’s variance, and conceptual plans were submitted to the city for construction of a home.
“It was a pretty neat contemporary design, but the husband was relocated to Canada and had to put the property back on the market,” Cezar said.
But Cezar said the vacant lot did not sell because a new owner would not be grandfathered in on the original variance — it was a non-buildable piece of property.
“I went to the city and was told that because I was the original person granted the variance, if I were to buy it back in 2015 I would be able to build on the lot. I was the only person who could build on that property, so I bought it back,” Cezar said.
Cezar said his modern design was nowhere close to what the former owners had planned. Though he was living in New Jersey during the time the house was under construction, Cezar said he was able to return to Webster Groves every couple of weeks to work with subcontractors.
“It had its challenges because it’s in a flood hazard area. I had to bring the house above flood level,” Cezar said. “As a result it doesn’t have a basement, but I tried as much as I could to improve storage throughout the house, wherever I could. There’s a loft space in the garage with plenty of storage area.”
Cezar moved into his dream home in July 2019, but he would not be able to stay. The house has been on the market for four months.
“I asked for a little bit more money because I know how much money and hard work I put into it. I’m getting back to the level where if I sell the home I will pretty much be breaking even,” Cezar said.