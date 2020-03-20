Thank you, Don Corrigan, for “A Billion Animals Crying Out Loud” (Editor’s Desk, Feb. 7). Actually, bravo! I cannot shout that loudly enough.
A charter member of PETA and a forever friend of Suzie Sutton, I am repulsed on a daily basis by the non-stop accounts of the horrific deaths of animals who share their habitats with us.
Suzie, founder of the Missouri Wildlife Rescue Center, passed away nearly three years ago, but her life remains evidence of the passionate power of one. Suzie believed that every single critter out there deserved to live. Now, as Don Corrigan has pointed out, “up to a billion animals have been burned alive in these (Australian) wildfires.” They have perished because of the human element.
I wear Suzie’s signature denim jacket as a visual shout-out that enough is enough. Now, more than ever before, the powers of one must unite into the magnitude of millions. “For Crying Out Loud!”
Karin Lindahl - Glendale