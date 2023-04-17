We live across from Meramec Community College and are watching and waiting for major improvements to be made to that campus. I’m concerned about the traffic situation along Big Bend Boulevard, and specifically, crossing Big Bend to gain access to the campus. Trying to cross five traffic lanes as a cyclist or pedestrian is risking life and limb. I would like to see a crosswalk installed at mid-block and/or other traffic-calming methods utilized to make access to the campus safe and functional for all, especially families.
Recently, I saw a scooter rider heading to class or work on the campus and it made my heart smile. Automobiles are not the only way to transport from point A to B, and I think a safer Big Bend Boulevard would encourage alternative ways to access the campus.
There are many senior citizens who use the campus for exercise and leisure, and I’m looking forward to a new gathering place for all. We have a gem in our community with Meramec and when the new construction is complete, the enrollment will once again soar because everyone wants to take classes on the new campus, young and old! Please, let’s make it easy to arrive there safely via alternative forms of transport.
Patti W. Fuller
Kirkwood