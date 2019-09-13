A disturbing letter sent in by Stephanie Stuppy in the Aug. 30 issue requires comment. Ms. Stuppy points out the fact that people don’t feel safe at school crosswalks. Great! But to refer to people and others as “non-binary and binary meatsacks” is dehumanizing and creepy.
That statement almost negates her main point, which is the safety of those using the crosswalks, ie. humans like herself.
And what was the point of referring to those who could be severely injured as “the spilling of someone’s primordial sludge’” other than to trivialize human life? Also disturbing was her reference to schools as “halls of indoctrination.” What has that to do with safe practices while crossing the street? She seems to allude to personally favoring actions that endanger others.
My biggest surprise, though, is the printing of this letter in the Webster-Kirkwood Times. I find it irresponsible on the part of the editor to allow it in the paper. This nasty bit of print should have been chucked into the waste bin.
Deborah Dunstedter
Rolla, Missouri