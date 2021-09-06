There has recently been much debate over the Webster Groves School District dress code. Apparently, there are parents concerned their daughters are being unfairly treated because they cannot wear crop tops at school. I would like to know these parents’ goals for their daughters — it must not be CEO.
If we are worried about equality for our daughters, perhaps we should be worried about the fact that Webster Groves High School recently ranked #26 in the U.S. News and World Report for the St. Louis area, well behind Kirkwood at #4. Can we talk about that? Where are the parents up in arms about their children’s education? How will our daughters succeed at a school that is ranked #34 for College Readiness (Kirkwood is #4), has 30% AP class participation (Kirkwood is at 61%), and is ranked #183 in math and reading (Kirkwood is #19)?
STEM and reading proficiency do not make for trendy yard signs, but our children’s formative education is at risk. Can we please sound the alarm about that?
Maggie Toman
Webster Groves