I read the piece by Ronald Krieger about 424 W. Essex in Kirkwood and how it was home to Austrian Chancellor Kurt Von Schusschnigg. I was shocked by how the article goes into relative depth about Schusschnigg’s imprisonment, portraying him as a victim of the Nazi regime, but says nothing about his role in the rise of fascism in German-speaking countries.
Schuschnigg was the leader of the Austrian Fatherland Front, a party based in Italian fascism. He was known in his home country as “the assassin of workers” for his decision to execute protesting union members during his time as justice minister. His conflict with Hitler, which led to his imprisonment, seems to have been no more than a clash of heads between the two Austrian fascists.
In today’s political environment, a figure like Schuschnigg may be ambiguous to many, but the people of St. Louis deserve to know who he was beyond the fluff.
Abby Seipert
Webster Groves