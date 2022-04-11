In theory, Critical Race Theory (CRT) sounds like a good idea. However, in practicality, it’s a divisive, racist, hate-filled implementation of past segregation. Having friends and family of color, I find this program/idea very problematic.
It separates family members and teaches people to hate one another based on skin color. So you want me to divide MY family, children, grandchildren and friends by color? No, thank you! I am tired of being call a racist because I believe in Martin Luther Kings’ mantra of … “I have a dream where my children will live in a country where they are not judged by the color of their skin but by their character.”
Dear WOKE folks, its time to move on, as we have over a million legal and over two million illegal immigrants of all colors and nationalities coming to the United States this past year alone because we are a melting pot of opportunity and freedom. We accept more immigrants than any other free nation. Just ask any legal or illegal immigrant and they will tell you we are the best nation on earth! In 2018, the top country of origin for new immigrants coming into the U.S. was China with 149,000 people, followed by India (129,000), Mexico (120,000) and the Philippines (46,000).
President Obama was considered our first Black president, although in reality he is biracial, and was elected not once, but twice by a majority of white people.
We currently have seven justices who are white, one black and one Latino, which is representative of our current population ethnicity. We have people of ethnicity in all political positions locally and nationally, including Vice President Kamala Harris. I believe that most of us look for the good in people regardless of skin color so please, please stop playing the race card.
Sandy Baker
Des Peres