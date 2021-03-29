Kirkwood city leadership is working toward a 67% increase in the Kirkwood portion of sales tax.
The present 1-1/2-cent portion of sales tax would increase to 2-1/2 cents. Sales taxes are usually rather invisible on a daily basis, but we are moving in the direction of making them obvious and a commercial obstacle. The Business District of Kirkwood, including many small businesses, should be up in arms about this creation of an incentive to shop elsewhere. Visitors to isolated resort communities tend to abusively cash in on this revenue source, as visitors do not have much choice. The citizens of Kirkwood have choices.
Sales taxes are regressive. They tax the poor and the wealthy at the same rate when they buy clothing, food, etc. The less fortunate may not have the mobility to reach outside of their community, but the affluent do.
We in Kirkwood already have a 1/2-cent part of our sales tax that was approved for parks and recreation. Maybe part of that should be diverted to attend to the indicated needs for roads.
Dennis Redington
Kirkwood