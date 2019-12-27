Des Peres
• An assault was reported Dec. 14 at a store in the 13200 block of Manchester Road. An employee threatened the manager and left the scene.
• Following a traffic stop in the 12700 block of Manchester Road Dec. 14, police arrested a motorist for driving with a revoked license.
• Several cars were caught on camera being searched Dec. 17 on Wyndham Crossing Circle, Wyndrose Court and Westledge Court. Nothing was taken.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 17 from the 2300 block of Dougherty Ferry Road.
• A disturbance was reported Dec. 17 at a business in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. A man in his 40s threw a drink at an employee and was last seen headed east on Manchester.
• A silver car struck another car Dec. 18 at Manchester and Ballas roads and left the scene. Police have no plate information.
• During the week of Dec. 13-19, police responded to 34 vehicle accidents and reported 15 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Dec. 13-10 at West County Center, eight thefts were reported, including three shopliftings and a theft from a purse. Suspects were taken into custody in three of the incidents.
Glendale
• Police responded to a disturbance at CY Spa, 10094 Manchester Road, at 7:32 p.m. on Dec. 20. A spa employee reported that a 30-year-old Illinois woman came into the spa “to wait for a ride” and stole a wallet from a chair where the employee was sitting. Once confronted, the woman immediately returned the wallet, saying she “picked it up accidentally.” The employee did not desire prosecution, but warned the woman to never return to the spa.
• At 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 21, a resident of the 800 block of Brookside Drive reported several inflatable Christmas decorations were placed in her front yard that did not belong to her. The decorations are being held at the police department.
• A resident of Frederick Lane reported several illegally parked vehicles on his front lawn at 8:41 p.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicles belonged to patrons of a party at a nearby residence and were moved at officer’s request. The resident later reported property damage to his lawn caused by the vehicles.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted.
Rock Hill
• Police were called for shots fired in the area of Hardith Hill Court Dec. 13. When police arrived, all was quiet.
• Police were called for possible drug activity Dec. 13 at a vacant house in the 200 block of Thornton Avenue. Three juveniles were in the residence, but there was no evidence of any drug activity. The juveniles were identified and sent on their way.
• A peace disturbance was reported Dec. 14 in the 1100 block of North Rock Hill Road when an intoxicated couple got into an argument. Police arrived and restored peace.
• Police arrested a man for domestic assault Dec. 15 at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The man had argued earlier in the evening with his girlfriend and threatened to harm her.
• A domestic incident between a mother and daughter ended Dec. 16 when police showed up at their residence in the 1000 block of Charleville Avenue.
Shrewsbury
• Police arrested a 43-year old-man Dec. 17 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for stealing, fourth offense, and trespassing. Police will forward the report to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for felony charges.
• An unknown male stole items from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road Dec. 19 and left the area before police arrived.
• Police arrested a 38-year-old man for shoplifting and fugitive charges Dec. 21 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• At 5:13 p.m. on Dec. 16, a shoplifting was reported at a store in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. A man took food and diapers and was last seen fleeing on foot near the intersection of Big Bend and South Elm Avenue. The suspect was located and taken into custody after being positively identified by employees.
• An attempted burglary was reported at 8:58 a.m. on Dec. 17 at a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The owner reported finding damage made to the front door of the business overnight. Entry was not gained.
• During the week of Dec. 16-22, police responded to 696 calls for service, 17 auto accidents and 14 alarms, and made 58 assists to the fire department.