Holy cow farts! Jiminy Cricket can save the planet! No longer do climate conscious Webster folks need to feel guilty grilling up those red meat burgers. Now, just go downstairs to your wet Webster basement, sweep up a few crickets living rent free, grind ‘em up and throw them in the soup! Or just check out Mighty Cricket for flour and finely ground powder (Sept. 27 Webster-Kirkwood Times ).
Marketing will be the key to success for Mighty Cricket. Luckily, that lovable character Jiminy Cricket, who hasn’t had a job in 70 years is happy to step in with a new version of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the Disney movie “Pinocchio:”
When you wish for Mallomars
Creme Brulee or Snickers bars
Anything your taste desires is bad for you
If cow farts pollute your dreams
No repast is too extreme
When your dish lives in a jar
Your dreams come true
If you’re down and feeling blue
Throw some cricket in the stew!
Bug flour makes all food taste new
And smoothies, too!
Glendale