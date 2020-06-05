The City of Crestwood announced June 3 that the lead developer on the Crestwood Mall redevelopment project will not move forward with the purchase.
According to City Administrator Kris Simpson, Walpert Properties cited concerns with the current economic climate due to COVID-19 in its decision to cancel the purchase from UrbanStreet Group, LLC.
An official statement said that the City of Crestwood will continue discussion of redevelopment with the property owner.
“We are disappointed and frustrated with this outcome,” said Mayor Grant Mabie. “I intend to work with the City Administrator and the Board of Aldermen to pursue all available redevelopment options. Residents should expect news soon on our next steps. It is imperative that we continue putting forth our maximum effort to bring about the redevelopment of the former Crestwood Mall.”