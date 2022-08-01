Crescendo Youth Choirs, formerly known as the Kirkwood Children’s Chorale, is preparing for its second annual Summer Choral Experience next week.
The free event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Ave. The afternoon welcomes new and returning singers in grades two through 12, and will include camp-type singing, games and ice-breaker activities.
“It’s a chance for kids and parents to get to know our organization and see our directors at work no matter what their singing experience is,” said Jerry Myers, executive director of Crescendo Youth Choirs.
At the end of the event, there will be a time for new singers to audition. Additional audition dates will be available later in August. The choir focuses on trying to find a place for everyone in the program.
“We give an opportunity for talented young singers to experience choral music on a higher, more challenging level, and give them an opportunity to express themselves creatively,” Artistic Director Paula Martin said.
Founded in 1992 with 50 singers, Crescendo Youth Choirs has trained thousands of children from several area school districts including Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Ladue, Lindbergh, Parkway, Valley Park and others. Its staff is composed of professional music directors, accompanists and assistants.
Now in its 31st year, the award-winning, non-profit educational organization offers a variety of vocal training to youth singers. During the season that runs from August through May, the group is divided into three choirs by age — second and third graders, fourth and fifth graders, and sixth through twelfth graders. The groups practice once a week on Wednesdays after school and perform four concerts a year.
The Concert Choir, which consists of the oldest students, also does public performances and a competition in the spring. In the past, the Concert Choir has traveled to China, Ireland and parts of Europe. The group hopes to travel internationally again in the 2023-2024 season. The entire Crescendo Youth Choirs may also travel again this season, possibly to Nashville or New Orleans.
The organization has a long list of achievements including taking first place in the junior high division at the prestigious Music in the Parks festival, which is held annually across the United States. Crescendo Youth Choirs has also been selected for the National Children’s Choir and Missouri State Honors Choirs for the past 12 years, and performed with the St. Louis Community College-Meramec Chamber Singers, Missouri Baptist University Chamber Singers, St. Louis Community Choir and the St. Louis Philharmonic.
“When we get in a room and sing together, it’s an experience like no other,” Myers said.
With singers from all over the metro area, children learn vocal skills, confidence, music reading, tone production, blend, correct posture and breathing, ear training, diction, expressive singing and musical interpretation.
“It really helps develop a whole person with mental and physical development, expressing yourself on the emotional side and with interpersonal skills,” Artistic Director Martin said.
“Communal singing is a great form of relaxation and meditation,” Martin added. “It is a really relaxing activity, especially after a busy school day.”
Crescendo Youth Choirs welcomes anyone who shares a love for music or is looking for a fun, new experience, and hopes to add new members to each of its choir groups this year.
“There’s no better place to sing and grow as a singer than the environment we have created,” Executive Director Myers said. “We want young singers to have fun and learn.”
To register for the Summer Choral Experience on Aug. 6 or for more details about the organization, visit crescendoyouthchoirs.org.
Kelly Bowen is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.