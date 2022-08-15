Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue.
A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
“We’ve been here for nine years and never had water come close to coming into the house,” said Julia Lohmeyer, who lives in the 1200 block of Des Peres Avenue in Rock Hill. “We went from being dry for nine years to flooding three times in a week.”
Lohmeyer had roughly a foot of water in the basement of her home, but some of her neighbors had more. One of her neighbors had six feet of water in her basement, and another had it rushing through the front door. Almost every house on the street has flooded at least once, if not more, in the past two weeks.
“We feel like the second and third time we got flooded it was because the sewers were clogged with debris,” Lohmeyer said.
Lohmeyer and several neighbors met with city officials on Friday, Aug. 5, to address their concerns — the first being the large concrete slab in the creek bed. City officials said they would contact the Metropolitan Sewer District about removing it, which crews did on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Rock Hill City Administrator Jennifer Yackley said to address residents’ concerns about clogged drain pipes, the city’s public works superintendent inspected the drainage pipes on both sides of Des Peres Avenue after meeting with residents on Friday. The search revealed a stop sign had become wedged in one of the pipes on the west side of the street.
“He believes that this stop sign blocked the rainwater from being able to fully drain into the pipes and was a contribution factor to flooding in the area,” Yackley said, noting the sign was removed from the pipe.
She said the city also reached out to MSD for further inspection of the pipes with cameras for any additional blockage. MSD crews inspected the pipes, but found no additional blockage.
But the biggest issue — the crumbling retaining wall — has yet to be solved, and there’s a question mark about who is responsible for it.
MSD crews inspected the walls and found no failures on the eastern wall, but identified some trouble areas on the western retaining wall that runs behind the homes on Des Peres Avenue.
A spokesperson for MSD said flood control isn’t the sewer district’s responsibility, and that responsibility for repairing the retaining wall falls on homeowners and the city of Rock Hill. The wall was built in pieces along with the properties in the 1950s.
“The wall is not one continuous structure. It is rather a mixture of concrete slabs and gabion baskets,” Yackley said. “In some areas, there is also a natural berm along the top of the creek bank.”
She added that based on conversations with residents, it seems the gabion baskets were installed as part of a larger MSD project in the area roughly 20 years ago.
“Because the concrete slabs, gabion baskets and berms were installed over
the years rather than as one unified project, it’s possible that multiple
parties have maintenance responsibilities,” Yackley said. “Additional research will likely be needed to identify who is responsible for maintaining which items in the area.”
Lohmeyer said residents want answers.
“We still don’t know what the solution is — it’s frustrating and annoying,” she said. “The city did get an MSD crew out right away to clean out the sewers and MSD removed the giant slab, but we’re getting mixed messages.”
Lohmeyer said she was told by MSD to hire an engineer to fix the retaining wall and bid out the project.
“Hopefully we can get the city to bring an engineer in and look at the project all at once,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense for individuals to fix the wall in their own backyard because fixing one portion will just push the problem to the next neighbors.
“Rock Hill doesn’t have the money to buy us out, and I can’t in good conscious sell my house,” she added. “But I also can’t use a third of it now, so I’m not sure what to do.”
MSD has said it is willing to sit at the table with officials from the city of Rock Hill to see what can be done to help residents.
Yackley said the city encourages residents and businesses affected by the flooding between July 25 and July 28 to apply for federal assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s toll free application line at 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, seven days a week.