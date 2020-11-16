In the story, “A History-Making Win For Statesmen Athletics” (Nov. 6 issue) about the Webster Groves High School girls softball team winning the state championship for the first time in the school’s history, a quote from WGHS softball coach Bryan Gibson read in part “... we believe it’s the second state championship for girls behind the soccer team from a few years ago.”
That is incorrect. The Webster Groves girls golf team won state titles in 1983 and 1984. The 1983 team won the two-day tourney by 29 shots over second place Columbia Rock Bridge. The 1984 team won a one-day rain-shortened tourney over second place Sedalia Smith-Cotton by 22 shots.
Both teams were led by Christy Morris, who finished third individually in 1983 and fours in 1984. MSHSAA’s website inexplicably
does not go back that far when recounting past girls golf champions, but the Post-Dispatch archives provide a detailed record to verify my information.
Glad the Webster-Kirkwood Times is back in print form!
Brian Roche
Kirkwood