Thank you for the article “Magnificent Missouri” (WKT, Oct. 4 issue) informing the WKT readers about the recent art exhibition at the Kirkwood Train Station. The exhibit, sponsored by the organization Magnificent Missouri, attracted a large number of Kirkwood residents who came to recognize the creative genius of our native son, Bryan Haynes, a 1987 graduate of Kirkwood High School.
Haynes’ artwork took me back to the years I taught Missouri to fourth graders at Westchester Elementary School. Both the students and I began to appreciate the beauty of Missouri, the subject of Haynes’ work. Admittedly I don’t always understand art, however, I was impressed with his large scale paintings and also the minute details. His painting of Native Americans grabbed my emotions immediately.
For a weekend or even a day get-away, I recommend a trip to the Haynes Gallery located in his new adopted home, Washington, Missouri.
Kirkwood