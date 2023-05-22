I’m currently a resident of North Clay in Kirkwood. It is a lovely place to live. It’s fun to watch kids of all ages walking or riding their bikes and scooters to school, with some accompanied by parents. Every day, there are any number of dog walkers, couples walking with coffees, adult runners and high schoolers doing their training runs.
The downside to all of this is the current level of traffic. Hardly any vehicle respects the 25 mph speed limit, including Kirkwood city vehicles (non emergency), school buses, school parents driving kids to schools and churches, vendors, etc. Additionally, there are three small vehicles that daily exercise their speed racing skills with their quite loud mufflers as they shift through the gears. Friends and I would easily guess the average speed on North Clay is about 35 mph.
To further mar this tranquil area, add in all types of vendors (heating/cooling, lawn services, mail trucks, Amazon/UPS/whatever) parked any which way along the curbs, creating traffic backlogs and reckless weaving in and out by these speeding drivers.
So now, Kirkwood is going to create private parking along North Kirkwood Road for an apartment complex, reducing this road from four lanes to two, shunting excess traffic to Clay and Taylor avenues. So goes our pristine, family neighborhood, along with our rights as residents.
Carol Myers
Kirkwood