As a resident of Webster Groves, I am writing this letter in support of Ordinance 9145, which would increase the availability of affordable housing.
My support is based on several facts. Webster Groves is experiencing a loss of population. This loss of population results in a significant decrease in tax revenue. Reduced tax revenue creates challenges in the allocation of funds at the local level. Any future loss of residents will create more significant fiscal challenges.
Addressing this critical issue begins with increasing the density of available, affordable housing. At this time there are vacant lots in the A4 district that provide an opportunity for such development. Ordinance 9145 would allow for the construction of affordable housing units on these properties. These units would be priced in the $250,000 to $400,000 range, and would be in compliance with the guidelines included in Ordinance 9146. At this price, in this neighborhood, these units would be attractive to those desiring to live in Webster Groves.
The addition of these units would also benefit current residents in that they would increase land values. If we want to be a welcoming, diverse community, we must be progressive and take the necessary steps to increase the pool of affordable housing. The first step in this process is supporting Ordinance 9145.
Jim Allen
Webster Groves