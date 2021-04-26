As road crews begin repaving streets that were torn up for water pipes, I urge the city of Webster Groves to consider implementing strategies that will make our community safer for pedestrians and vehicle traffic.
To begin with, please consider not re-striping East Glendale Road. There is much evidence that in our efforts to make roads safer, we encourage faster driving and more accidents. Allow residents on both sides of the road to park on it, slowing traffic, but making us all that much safer.
I tire of seeing cars speeding down Glendale, passing turning cars on the shoulder and treating our residential area like a highway. In the future, the goal should be to remove striping and parking restrictions from all two-lane roads. The walkability of our community is a very strong selling point to potential residents ... and in the age of online retail and working from home, that will only be enhanced! We as a community should take that to heart and run with it. This means we need to double down on sidewalks, crosswalks where needed, signage and enforcement.
Boulder, Colorado is an amazingly walkable city and has not just built the pedestrian infrastructure, but actively educates and enforces the laws for cars, bikers and pedestrians. Plus, I love meeting all you wonderful people while I walk my dogs! See you on the sidewalk!
Jim Cibulka
Webster Groves