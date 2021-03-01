I read with interest the Feb. 19 letter by Ms. Janice Bender titled, “How Disgusting.”
We parents feel compelled to stand up for our kids. We parents want our children to be able to do what they love. We parents cheer for our kids, and are proud when they excel, whether in athletics or, more importantly, academically and in life.
With that in mind, let’s revisit our thinking about how we, as a community, are creating — or not creating — a “level playing field” for our student/athletes. Do we agree that every student/athlete in every part of the metro St. Louis area (think north city, East St. Louis, etc.) is on a “level playing field” with every other student/athlete (think Ladue, Kirkwood, etc.)? If we are to be honest with ourselves, we must admit there are significant disparities.
Not all student/athletes have the same access to “pay-to-play” club sports, personal trainers and top-notch gear. Similarly, small class sizes, exceptional facilities and highly-trained teachers are also not equally distributed.
I wonder if we can all agree that this disparity leads to unfair conditions, on the playing field and in life. And that this is “disgusting.” Perhaps we can agree that we can do better for all of our children, so that every student/athlete is given the same chance to succeed.
In last week’s Mailbag, both Ms. Bender and Mr. Daniel O’Neill (“About Disinformation”) were particularly worried about transgender individuals gaining an unfair advantage playing female sports.
The Women’s Sports Policy Working Group has vocalized support for President Biden’s executive order, and is joining with him to end discrimination throughout society. Having said this, the group goes on to suggest that solutions may need to be nuanced, not extreme.
Let’s all open our minds and our hearts and seek to find a way forward that is individualized and fair for everyone.
David Rowan
Kirkwood