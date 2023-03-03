Tidy landscaping and outdoor living spaces help sell homes, confirms Brandon Schwartz, owner of Schwartz Brothers Landscape Solutions.
Through thoughtful landscaping design and maintenance programs, Schwartz said he’s seen an uptick in interest from homeowners wanting to secure memorable, healthy lawns and side yards.
“Whether you want to improve your curb appeal or create a backyard oasis, an expertly designed landscape plan can increase the value of your home and improve its appearance,” Schwartz said. “Everyone just needs to be cognizant that landscaping helps create those first impressions when a home is on the market.
“If you’re interested in increasing your property value quickly, then you must pay attention to your home’s landscaping,” he added. “It doesn’t have to be over-the-top, but it should look clean, organized and thought through. It’s possible to increase the property value anywhere between 5% and 10%, provided you have awesome landscaping in place.”
Schwartz said the biggest trend he and his team have noticed from homebuyers is the desire for houses to have outdoor living spaces.
“These can be different executions, and people appreciate having patios and spaces coming off of kitchens,” he said. “People want to blend indoor and outdoor features. They want to step out into their outdoor living room and have it all flow seamlessly.”
Brian Schwartz, Brandon’s brother, added that no matter the size of an outdoor space or the project, relying on professional landscaping solutions will ensure every detail is handled according to specific needs.
The St. Charles-based business was founded in 2009. The Schwartz team grew it into a business whose services now include custom landscape design, lawn mowing, fertilization treatments, weed control, shrub treatments, aeration, dethatching, mulch beds, leaf removal, retaining walls and patios, gutter cleaning and snow removal.
To assist with landscaping trends and requests from property owners, the team at Schwartz Brothers Landscape Solutions also now handles outdoor designing for patios, retaining walls with 3D renderings, complete flower bed design options, decorative walkways, water features, outside living spaces with fire pits, fireplaces and outdoor kitchens, outdoor lighting designs and horticulture solutions with maintenance.
These landscape specialists offer the following tips to any property owners who want to take their landscaping to the next level.
Home Styles & Landscaping Should Complement One Another
“To ensure the best return on landscape investment, you must make certain that it fits with the overall style and theme of your home,” Brandon Schwartz said. “Use your imagination and look for uniformity. For example, you cannot have a Victorian style home with a Japanese garden. The Japanese garden certainly will look completely out of place. In fact, making the wrong landscape decisions might prove counterproductive and actually bring down the value of your home.”
He said that’s why it’s extremely important to spend some time and mesh new landscaping with the overall style and theme of a home.
“When it comes to modern style homes, you must always ensure the landscaping is also modern, which means there should be more emphasis on greenery and beds that are natural looking,” he added.
Put Good Strategies In Place
Instead of cluttering the backyard with high maintenance plants, Schwartz recommends applying smaller, low-maintenance plants.
“Keeping that in mind, you shouldn’t depend on plain grass alone and not have any other landscaping,” he clarified.
According to studies conducted by the Virginia Tech Department of Horticulture researchers cited by Schwartz, it was discovered that home values may increase by 42%, provided good foundation plants are chosen and placed in the right areas of properties. The plantings should be as diverse as possible, but be careful not to overdo it, he added.
“It’s not a bad idea to a have a good combination of perennials and shrubs, but you must limit the types of such shrubs and plants,” Schwartz said. While diversity is important, there must be an element of uniformity so that the landscape does not appear uneven, or perhaps even unappealing to the eye.”
Keep Seasonal Balance In Mind
It’s important to grow seasonal plants and flowers as potential homebuyers are usually attracted to such landscape, Schwartz shared.
“While it may not be a good idea to showcase spring blooms in the autumn, it would be a good idea to have flowers and plants that stay in bloom for the entire year,” he said. “You could choose blooming bulbs in the spring or annual beds during summer, and go for leaves with bright colors during fall. Evergreens are a great option for the winter season.
“Even though buyers will most likely only see your home during one particular season, they would be happy to see you have plants and vegetations that could bloom and grow during the entire year,” he added.
Planting Trees Is Important
Planting a few trees can certainly make a big difference when it comes to home values. Schwartz said some studies prove that having a simple, tree-lined street with a groomed garden and backyard could increase home values by more than 5% to 10%.
“Trees help remove carbon dioxide, as well as help reduce pollution levels in the air. This makes prospective homebuyers realize they’re investing in an eco-friendly property,” he explained.
Shade from large trees also helps to keep homes and neighborhoods cooler and pleasant.
“This can lead to reduced air conditioning costs and lower overall electric costs,” he added. “Trees are also great stress busters, and just sitting under the shade of one and looking at the greenery can really help people relax.”
Keep Lawns Well Edged
There is no question that a well-edged, uniform, vibrant and healthy lawn could be a great treat to prospective homebuyers’ eyes.
“It offers an appearance that is easy to maintain,” Schwartz said. “Edging also sends a message to potential buyers that you care about your property and keep it in good shape. It will create a ‘feel good factor’ for prospects.”