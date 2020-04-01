Open letter to Mr. Taulby Roach, DEO of the BiState Development Agency, originally sent February 2020:
I live in North Webster Groves, Missouri, a black community since 1832. You have made this community a transportation desert by removing all of the bus stop signs. Therefore, between Lockwood Avenue and Manchester Road on Brentwood Boulevard, there are no bus stops. You have created the 21st century example of racism to a deprived community. This is genocide to an African American community by your act.
When I go to the election polls to vote, I will remember those politicians who have supported you. Eldridge Cleaver of “Soul On Ice” said, “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”
Daniel Jackson
Webster Groves