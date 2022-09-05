Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., recently announced its 2022-2023 Artists-In-Residence: Mee Jay and Marina Peng. The 11-month residency program supports emerging and mid-career craft artists who want to develop their art in a collaborative, community-based arts center.
Mee Jey is a multi-disciplinary Indian artist concerned with lived experiences. She received her master of fine arts from Washington University in 2019. Jey focuses on the collective politico-cultural identity and experiences and community engagement through her immersive installations, performances, relational art projects and time-based media.
Marina Peng is a multi-media artist based in St. Louis. She received her bachelor of fine arts from Washington University in 2017. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions both locally and regionally. Recent awards include a Vermont Studio Center Fellowship, a Critical Mass for the Visual Arts Creative Stimulus Award and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant.
In addition to her practice, she is a co-organizer of PSA, a city-wide public art initiative.
The work Jey and Peng create during their residency will be shown in an exhibition slated for summer 2023 in the Staenberg Gallery at Craft Alliance.
Meet the 2022-2023 Artists-In-Residence on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., in the Creative Commons at Craft Alliance. Join Grant Benoit, director of education programs, learn more about Jey and Peng, and hear what they hope to accomplish during their residency.