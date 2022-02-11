Know someone who could use a hug this Valentine’s Day?
Send them a gigantic cow hug, or a virtual one, from Chico, who many might remember as one of the six steers to have escaped from a St. Louis slaughterhouse in 2017. Chico led five cows on a mad dash through the city streets, eluding law enforcement for hours. Their bolt for freedom garnered much attention, and the chase quickly went viral on social media — the crowds nicknaming the apparent leader Chico.
After the rogue bovines, who became known as “The St. Louis Six,” were eventually rounded up and returned to the slaughterhouse, a fundraising campaign was started to save them. The Gentle Barn in Missouri was created to be their home. Chico and the surviving steers — Eddie, Johnny Cash, Houdini and Roo — have been living on 29 acres at the barn, a nonprofit animal rescue sanctuary nestled roughly 35 miles southwest of St. Louis in Dittmer where people can visit them.
Christine Weinhold of Kirkwood, who serves as the program specialist for The Gentle Barn in Missouri, provides the tours. Visitors can not only meet the cows, but also give and get hugs from the gentle giants. The Gentle Barn’s
Cow Hug Therapy program has helped trauma victims, veterans, at-risk youth, abuse survivors and countless others find love, empathy and healing in the bonds they form with these special bovines.
Weinhold, who leads Cow Hug Therapy sessions, field trips for schools, private tours and public Sundays at the barn, loves witnessing the interactions people have with the animals. She said the cows are very intuitive, often sensing who might need some extra love and support — sometimes they’ll even lay down next to someone and put their head around them.
“I love when somebody has a really special experience with one of our cows,” said Weinhold, 24, who started working at The Gentle Barn in July 2021 and recently moved to Kirkwood with her fiancé. “They’re so loving and affectionate — it’s really incredible. They’re big healers. They’re big, fluffy therapists.”
But cows aren’t the only “therapists” at the barn. The Gentle Barn in Missouri — there are locations in California and Tennessee as well — is also home to several other animals.
Chico, Eddie, Johnny Cash, Houdini and Roo share the sprawling space with rescued pigs, donkeys, goats, chickens, turkeys and more. There’s Chance and Remi the donkeys; Ella, Rosie, Petunia and Penny the pigs; Einstein, the quite vocal sheep; goats Baron von Goat and Hazel; turkeys Smudge, Neptune and Lemon; chickens Diamond, Opal and Georgia; and Jemima Puddleduck — each with their own rescue story of how they came to live at The Gentle Barn.
People can hear those stories and meet the animals on Sundays, when the barn is open to the public.
“It’s a very unique experience and people can come and have really cool connections with the animals,” Weinhold said. “You can hug the cows, feed the donkeys carrots, cuddle the turkeys, hold the chickens, rub the pigs’ bellies and play ball with Baron Von Goat. It’s a really awesome opportunity for people to recharge and let their worries and anxieties melt away for the hour or few hours they’re with us. As soon as you step on the property you can feel the calmness and peacefulness.”
Cow Hug Therapy
That calm is especially evident in The Gentle Barn’s Cow Hug Therapy program.
“We have been doing Cow Hug Therapy for almost 23 years,” said Ellie Laks, who founded The Gentle Barn in California in 1999. “I have seen it soften angry teenagers, open up kids who were completely shut down and nonresponsive to traditional therapy, heal mothers who have lost children, give hope to children who have lost parents, and uplift people who were burned out and just needed a reprieve.
“Cow Hug Therapy is for anyone and everyone,” added Laks, who is still based in California, but travels to the Missouri location about once a month. “It allows people to stop thinking about their to-do lists or worrying about the future and exhale, connect, breathe, slow down their heart rate and feel grounded, centered and present. It helps us become vulnerable and open — that’s where the healing starts.”
Laks said one of the neatest aspects of The Gentle Barn in Missouri is that while it was created as a sanctuary to save “The St. Louis Six” that escaped from the slaughterhouse, the cows have become the healers.
“I think it’s miraculous that out of the darkest place on earth, these cows ran for their lives and ended up as therapists to heal people,” she said. “Now that they’ve learned to forgive, trust and find joy, these boys have so much to give to us and teach us.”
Weinhold can attest to that.
“Being able to witness the connections that people make with the animals is so special,” she said. “People often get emotional, especially those who might have gone through hardships or trauma, just as the animals have.”
Weinhold also gets to witness the educational benefits the barn provides for school field trips, scout troops and other organizations. The Gentle Barn has hosted students from the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts, as well as many homeschool children in the area. Students from Great Circle, a behavioral health center in Webster Groves, have also visited the barn.
Several residents from the Webster-Kirkwood Times readership area have frequented the barn, too.
“It was a really special experience to be up close and personal with the animals,” said Webster Groves resident Donna Baranyai, who recently visited The Gentle Barn. “I got to give Chico a hug, and it was precious the way Remi (the donkey) let me pet his ears. Animals really do have a healing power.”
A “Moo-Ving” Valentine Or Visit
Send a virtual cow hug from Chico (or John Lewis out in California or Destiny down in Tennessee) for a donation of $10 or more. The Gentle Barn will send a personalized digital greeting from the cow of your choosing with a photo, ready to print and present to the recipient. These “moo-ving” Valentines, which will be delivered via email on Feb. 14, support the barn’s Cow Hug Therapy program.
Even better than a virtual cow hug is a real one — take a private tour or visit the barn on Sundays. The Gentle Barn is located at 9171 State Road Y in Dittmer, and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 to 12, and free for children under 2. Saturdays are reserved for private tours, and weekdays are for therapy sessions and programs with schools and other groups.
To send a virtual Valentine, reserve tickets or learn more, visit gentlebarn.org.