The Kirkwood School District is now offering COVID testing for staff, students and their families, and residents of the Meacham Park neighborhood, thanks to a partnership with St. Louis-owned Quantum Laboratory.
District parents and family members can contact their respective schools to sign up for testing appointments at the recently-acquired J. Milton Turner building, 1099 Milwaukee Street. The PCR tests, which are known for their accuracy but must be sent off to a lab for results, are performed weekday mornings from 6:30 to 10 a.m. and after school from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Turner building. Walk-ins are accepted based on availability.
The free testing is made possible through Quantum Laboratory, a Black-owned testing lab based out of Bridgeton, Missouri. Founded by NFL player and Super Bowl Champion Sylvester Williams, Quantum Laboratory is aiming to make COVID testing — and other testing — safe and accessible in the athlete’s hometown of St. Louis.
“Quantum was founded in October 2019 toward the end of my NFL career,” said Williams. “I wanted to find a different way to give back to my community. With parents who suffered from drug abuse, finding out how the laboratory industry and drug testing industry connected to the rehabilitation industry was something that really sparked my interest.”
With only a few months of operation under his belt, Williams pivoted in early 2020 to focus on COVID testing. The lab has since processed tens of thousands of COVID tests and continues to expand partnerships with local schools to further increase accessibility. As the tests are processed locally, results are typically available within 48 hours.
In addition to the Kirkwood School District, Quantum Laboratory has also started doing tests, or is in the works to begin providing tests, for the Edwardsville, Riverview Garden, Granite City and Normandy school districts. Quantum has also partnered with the University of Missouri’s athletics department since June 2021.
When it comes to his mission, Super Bowl star Williams said preventing the spread of COVID and keeping everyone safe is what’s most important.
“It’s not just about me. It’s bigger than me. It’s about protecting the people around me — my kids and family and friends who may not be as strong as me,” he said. “I appreciate the Kirkwood School District giving us the opportunity to work with them. We’ll continue to do everything we can to continue to serve the community.”
For more information about Quantum Laboratory, visit www.quantumlabgroup.com.