St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was joined by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday morning, May 3, to announce a new public health order that significantly eases restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
Under the new health order, there is no limit on building capacity as long as a distance of six feet is maintained between individuals or dining groups. Face masks are still required to enter any business in the city or county, but they may be removed in outdoor settings. The full text of the order is available at tinyurl.com/a8mdx24c.
The county also has issued guidelines for specific business sectors impacted by the pandemic. Under the new order, many of these guidelines have been simplified and some businesses are now advised to consult CDC guidance. Those documents can be found at tinyurl.com/2uuxy4av.
Information on vaccine opportunities is available at www.stlcorona.com.