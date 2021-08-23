Back-to-school lists for local and higher education institutions across the country this fall include some combination of COVID-19 vaccinations, facial masks, coronavirus testing and frequent changes in pandemic policies.
Entrance requirements and on-campus expectations related to COVID-19 and mitigation practices have been in flux due to constantly changing data and the number of cases and hospitalizations in a given region.
Some universities requiring students and staff to get the vaccine offer limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Other colleges that don’t require COVID-19 vaccinations have announced that unvaccinated students must undergo weekly testing. Students who test positive for COVID-19 typically will be required to isolate for 10 days.
Some universities will require face masks to be worn in all buildings regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, colleges and universities requiring students and staff to be vaccinated have expressed a growing concern about fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Publicly-funded colleges, such as the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the University of Missouri-Columbia, fall under state and federal guidelines along with the CDC’s recommendations, but private institutions are free to make independent decisions about the issue.
Webster University officials, for example, said earlier this summer that the vaccine would not be required for students and staff. However, due to the rise in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant and concerns about additional variants, the university announced on July 22 that it will require all students, faculty and staff to begin the vaccination process by the start of the fall semester.
“Safety for students, staff and their families is our number one priority,” Webster University President Julian Schuster said. “We will continually adapt as we learn more about ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The safety and operations of our locations will improve as more people become vaccinated,” he added.
In addition to its main campus at 470 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, the university operates nearly 60 locations in the United States and has nine international campuses. Schuster said university officials recognize that some countries with Webster campuses are experiencing vaccine shortages.
He said the most recent vaccination policy does not apply to students studying exclusively online or adjunct faculty who are teaching exclusively online. It also doesn’t apply to students, faculty and staff who work or study in states or countries that have local laws that prevent Webster from enforcing mandatory vaccinations. Schuster added that university leaders have created a review process for students, faculty and employees requesting an exemption from the vaccination policy for religious or medical reasons.
Webster University held two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the spring, but the most recent clinic that was slated for mid-June was canceled due to lack of sign-ups.
Campus Decisions Related To COVID Can Have Wide Impact
Jody Spiess, an assistant professor of nursing at Webster University, would like to remind people that it’s important for everyone to wear masks in public to minimize the pandemic’s spread, because it’s not only children younger than 12 who can’t get vaccinated.
“We need to think about overall public health. Some adults are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons, and we all can help protect them during this risky time by wearing masks,” she said.
Decisions driven by COVID-19 risks about campus-related public gatherings can impact a significant number of people. There are 30-plus colleges within 50 miles of Webster Groves enrolling approximately 154,700 students, according to sources from College Simply.
In addition to Webster University, at least 14 more college campuses are within 10 miles of Webster Groves: Kenrick Glennon Seminary, Fontbonne University, Washington University, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Saint Louis Community College, St. Louis College of Health Careers, Harris-Stowe State University, Missouri Baptist University, Ranken Technical College, Saint Louis University, Maryville University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Stevens Institute of Business and Arts, and Chamberlain College.
Some hands-on St. Louis schools, such as Ranken Technical College, recently announced that everyone on campus must wear masks. Prior to the decision, only those not fully vaccinated were required to wear masks on campus.
Student Incentives Offered To Increase Vaccination Rates
In lieu of vaccine mandates, some American colleges have recently rolled out incentives to encourage students to get vaccinated. Incentives include offering prizes, prime parking passes typically reserved for employees, scholarships, VIP graduation perks, lunches with top educators, lotteries, forgiven payments, discounts, gift certificates and giveaways.
White House and U.S. Department of Education representatives asked colleges to join what’s known as the “COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.” In this initiative, colleges and universities commit to increasing campus vaccination rates through three steps: engaging every student, faculty and staff member; organizing their college communities; and delivering vaccine access for all.
Other universities have suspended on-campus social activities and large group gatherings due to the percentage of vaccinated students being too low.
Centers for Disease Control Tips For College Students To Protect Against COVID-19
• Avoid sharing all items.
• Use totes to limit contact with others in shared bathrooms.
• Enroll in online classes when possible.
• Skip seats and rows in auditoriums or classrooms to spread out seating and physical distances between one another.
• Do not place personal items, such as cellphones, on desks in classrooms.
• Pick up more grab-and-go meals and eat outdoors when possible.
• Disinfect surfaces in laundry rooms before using.