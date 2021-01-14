According to the state St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the state of Missouri has changed its vaccine distribution order. St. Louis County will adjust all plans to accommodate the state’s newly identified priorities.
The DPH has so far received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has ordered larger quantities that are scheduled to be delivered Tuesday. DPH began taking applications from the public for vaccinations last week; as of Jan. 14, more than 116,000 people have applied, including approximately 7,000 from people in the state’s Phase 1A category. DPH began vaccinations this past Friday and is continuing vaccinating 1A individuals this week.
Pursuant to the state’s new order, DPH will notify Phase 1B-Tier 1 individuals who have finished applications to schedule an appointment as soon as receive more doses of vaccine are available. DPH encourages all members of the public to apply by going to http://ow.ly/zJGN50D1yu7 or by emailing dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com.
For more information on Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination plan, including classifications, click here or here.
While DPH has outlined possibilities for larger vaccination sites, currently DPH is awaiting additional information from the state on vaccine supply, as well as how federal funding for vaccination efforts might be distributed in order to facilitate the rapid expansion of sites.