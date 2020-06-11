COVID-19 testing for St. Louis County residents who are not showing symptoms but still want to be tested will be available beginning Monday, June 15.
The tests will be available by appointment only at the South County Health Center at 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills, or at the John C. Murphy Health Center at 6121 N. Hanley Road in Berkeley, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently announced. Tests are given at no cost to individuals regardless of insurance. The St. Louis County Health Department has the capacity to test at least 150 people per day, with results available within 48 hours.
Appointments can be made by calling 314-615-0574. The testing will determine if an individual is currently carrying the coronavirus, not whether they have already had it.
Anyone who has had frequent contact with people outside of their home — especially with hospital or medical facility workers, restaurant employees, grocery store staff or food delivery persons — should be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of the virus.
Until now, St. Louis County's testing capacity was limited to people with symptoms and those who had come in contact with carriers of COVID-19. Going forward, being able to offer tests to those who are not showing symptoms will allow the county to focus on containment of the coronavirus.
"It’s important to remember that even if you don’t think you’re at risk, you should still consider getting tested to protect others," Page said. "The goal is to detect cases among people who are likely to spread the infection. These individuals include those who work directly with the public, such as medical and residential facility workers, grocery store employees, food service employees and other front-line workers.