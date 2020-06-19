The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is continuing to experience high call volume following the announcement last week of the expansion of testing for COVID-19. To manage the inflow of calls, DPH has developed a sign-up tool for St. Louis County residents to schedule their own appointments for testing. The tool is for St. Louis County residents only.
"It's important to remember that even if you don't think you're at risk, you should still consider getting tested to protect others. The goal is to detect cases among people who are likely to spread the infection," said DPH Digital and Media Relations manager Sara Dayley.
According to Dayley, these individuals include those who work directly with the public, such as medical and residential facility workers, grocery store employees, food service employees and other front-line workers. Early detection in those without symptoms, she said, will allow DPH to take steps to reduce further the likelihood of transmission.
Testing is available by appointment only. Scheduling is available online here.
Holiday Observance Friday June 19, 2020
To facilitate Friday, Juneteenth, as a day of reflection, St. Louis County will be observing June 19 as a County-wide holiday this year. County offices will be closed. However, COVID-19 Testing will continue as scheduled at John C. Murphy Health Center and South County Health Center. Additional testing information can be found here.
For more information, visit stlcorona.com.