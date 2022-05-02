Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available Thursday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., at The Shepherd’s Center, 1320 Lockwood Ave. Call 314-395-0988 to sign up.
Second boosters are available for those 50-plus or immunocompromised, and four months from the first booster.
First boosters are available for anyone five months from their last Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Vaccines are free. Bring insurance cards and COVID vaccination cards. Short sleeves recommended. For those over 65, bring Medicare numbers, as HMOs do not cover COVID vaccinations. Everyone is required to stay a few minutes after the booster for observation.
This clinic is sponsored by Affton Medicine Shoppe.