The Missouri Psychological Association and Webster University are teaming up to host a one-hour discussion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 titled "COVID-19 and Racism: How do we recover as a society?"
The discussion will center around the impact of race and racial discrimination on physical and mental health outcomes, particularly as it relates to transmission and treatment of COVID-19 among racial/ethnic communities.
The event is free and open to the public. but registration is required by visiting http://www.mopaonline.org/mopacecenter.html.
Speakers during the event include:
- Jackie Gold, M.Ed, Human Capital Leader/Community Organizer
- Keisha Ross, Ph.D Staff Psychologist, St. Louis VA
- Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson is an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Saint Louis University and Medical Editor of The Saint Louis American newspaper
- Consuelo H. Wilkins, MD, Executive Director, Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, Professor of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Associate Professor of Medicine and Vice President for Health Equity at Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Moderator - Jameca Woody Cooper, PhD, Licensed Psychologist and Expert on Urban Mental Health, Board Member, Missouri Psychological Association
More informaton about the event can be found at https://events.webster.edu/event/covid-19_and_racism_how_do_we_recover_as_a_society#.XvTfqdiSmUk.