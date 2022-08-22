Two years ago, high schools and colleges around the country scurried to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Group study sessions gave way to social distancing and mask mandates, classrooms became digital via Zoom, and an endless supply of hand sanitizer found its way onto the desks of students and educators alike.
Many of the changes brought by the pandemic were challenging for teachers and students as COVID has continued for what has now been over two years. Most schools had little to no experience with remote learning before the pandemic.
While the priority of public health kept students and faculty safe, the effect the pandemic had on students’ education was often negative.
“A lot of students experienced learning loss,” said Joe Sallusito, senior vice president for Lindenwood Global, an online division of Lindenwood University. “There’s a number of studies saying it’s going to be years before kids at any [grade] level catch up.”
Uncertain and flexible schedules may have caused further issues by forcing some high school students to miss out on taking the ACT or SAT, the two standardized tests commonly required by colleges to evaluate prospective students. In some cases, the stress of the pandemic may have even caused issues with testing performance, resulting in a lower score.
Recognizing the struggles students were having in the academic landscape, many colleges and universities moved to being “test optional” regarding its ACT and SAT requirements. When an institution says its “test optional,” a student’s ACT or SAT scores are only considered if the student submits test scores during the application process.
Some universities, such as Lindenwood University, will remain test optional, according to Sallusito.
Several colleges and universities in the area and across the state have followed the test-optional trend, including Webster University, St. Louis University and the University of Missouri (Mizzou).
Others have made the switch temporarily. Truman State University will remain test optional through fall 2023, and Washington University has announced it will remain test optional through fall 2024.
Some schools are test optional, but with conditions, such as Missouri State University in Springfield, which requires a high school GPA of at least 3.25 to forgo the standardized tests.
The decision to forgo standardized tests is perceived as beneficial to some students, but the standards of universities has not diminished. In place of the tests, schools will look closer at a student’s extracurricular activities, high school GPA, and admissions essays to better determine the qualifications of applicants.
Jennedy Lombard, a guidance counselor at Webster Groves High School, believes the transition to test-optional admission policies can improve the acceptance optics for students with a good grade point average and consistent attendance, but who may struggle with a three-hour test.
“Test optional has been able to open up some more options for them to consider different schools that maybe they weren’t thinking were in their wheelhouse before,” Lombard said.
Prior to the pandemic, the use of standardized tests to evaluate students faced criticism.
Abby Peterson, a guidance counselor at Kirkwood High School, points out that standardized tests can function as a financial barrier that gives more affluent students an unfair advantage.
“Test prep in St. Louis is expensive,” Peterson said. “Students that have the means to pay for test prep, or they have the time and their family members can provide them the opportunities to be tutored to take the exam to have the best score possible. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but it’s an economic advantage to be able to do that.”
Peterson sees the transition to test-optional admissions as offering numerous positive benefits. With a better chance of getting into a university based on academic performance in high school, students can obtain more scholarships and broaden their horizons to out-of-state colleges they typically would not be able to afford. Peterson also believes the movement to test-optional greater incentivizes students to work harder during high school and to “challenge themselves in separate areas where they feel they have strengths.”
“Test optional gives a more comprehensive, unique view of an individual student,” Peterson said. “It’s forcing universities to really view a student for their work and career from the ninth through the eleventh grade.”
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.